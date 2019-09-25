Georgetown Prof. Slams 'Valid-When-Made' Rule As 'Made Up'

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The "valid-when-made" doctrine has been challenged as "not valid, but made up" by a Georgetown Law professor who has waded into a Colorado bankruptcy appeal that has also caught the eye of federal regulators. Adam Levitin, a research professor at Georgetown University Law Center, in an amicus brief filed Tuesday in Colorado federal court slammed arguments made by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in their own amicus, saying the reasoning put forward by the regulators is "wrong" and that the existence of a "valid-when-made" doctrine should be a matter for Congress, not the courts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS