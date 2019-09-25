Fed. Circ. Tosses PTAB Decision Axing Sipco Patent

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday threw out a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating a Sipco wireless communication patent under the Alice test, telling the board to reevaluate whether the patent qualified for covered business method review. The court's precedential opinion found Sipco's patent may cover a "technological invention" and could be ineligible for CBM review. The court said the PTAB "misread and mischaracterized" features of the invention during a review requested by Emerson Electric. The ruling gives new life to Sipco's patent, parts of which had been found invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank...

