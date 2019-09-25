GOP Sens. Want To Ignore ABA On Judicial Nominations

Law360, Washington (September 25, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Conservative senators bashed the American Bar Association's ratings process for judicial nominees on Wednesday, with one member suggesting the Judiciary Committee should either ditch the organization's evaluations or invite similar input from other, presumably conservative, groups. Three Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned the bar association's unique role, though Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and the panel's top Democrat both defended the value of ABA evaluations. Wednesday's arguments mark an escalation of conservative complaints about the bar association's special role in the confirmation process. GOP resentment over the ABA's role has intensified during the Trump administration, which in 2017 reportedly considered...

