Libra May First Find Success Outside EU, US: Crypto Atty

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The Facebook-led digital currency Libra could be successful even if it first launches outside the United States and Europe, where its development has so far been stonewalled, according to a veteran blockchain attorney. Angela Angelovska-Wilson, a principal with cryptocurrency and blockchain-focused DLx Law, said she believes the problems Libra aims to address aren't as prevalent in Western democracies as they are in other parts of the world during a webinar Wednesday hosted by the George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School Law & Economics Center. Angelovska-Wilson described how the use of digital cash and payments has already become widespread in some...

