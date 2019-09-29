Juvenile Law Center's Levick On Seeking Fairness For Kids

By Emma Cueto |

Marsha Levick

How did you and your co-founders decide to start the center and start doing this work?

How have things changed for the center since the early days?

How has the field in general changed since you began?

Are there issues that you find are persistent or that keep coming back?

For you personally, what keeps you motivated to keep doing this work? What has kept you going for the past 45 years?