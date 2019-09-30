Nixon Peabody Nabs Adduci Mastriani IP Pro In DC

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody has hired an Adduci Mastriani litigator who has represented big-name clients such as Qualcomm Inc., Converse Inc. and Rolls-Royce Group in high-profile intellectual property disputes before the U.S. International Trade Commission, the firm has announced. Evan H. Langdon has joined Nixon Peabody LLP's intellectual property practice as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, according to a Sept. 25 statement from the firm. Langdon told Law360 on Monday that he decided to make the move because Nixon Peabody is a well-established firm that is growing its ITC practice. "It was a great opportunity to join an amazing team of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS