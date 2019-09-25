Impeachment Inquiry Could Imperil Tax Agenda, Rep. Says

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Congress' tax agenda could be derailed or delayed by an impeachment inquiry led by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, a Republican lawmaker on the House Ways and Means Committee said Wednesday. Legislation that could renew tax extenders, which are credits Congress has periodically addressed, could be negatively impacted by an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's behavior, Ways and Means ranking member Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said. “I worry every day that's wasted on impeachment makes it tougher for us to find some solutions,” Brady said. “Tax extenders might be a good example of that.” Extenders include several tax...

