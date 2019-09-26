LeClairRyan Strikes Deal With Lender To Delay Liquidation

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt law firm LeClairRyan staved off an attempt by the Office of the U.S. Trustee to immediately convert its Chapter 11 case into a Chapter 7 liquidation Thursday, reaching an agreement with its secured lender to delay conversion until next week. During a hearing in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin R. Huennekens denied the trustee's motion to immediately convert the case, saying the bankruptcy watchdog had not demonstrated sufficient cause to do so. LeClairRyan and its secured lender, ABL Alliance LLLP, have agreed to extend the firm's use of cash collateral until Oct. 4 at noon, at which time the...

