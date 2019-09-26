Data Center Co. Loses Last Counterclaim In Antitrust Suit

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Data center operator Switch Ltd. lost its final counterclaim Wednesday in an antitrust suit brought by a rival accusing it of using illegal tactics to establish itself as top dog in the Las Vegas market, after a Nevada federal judge decided the claim could not stand on its own. U.S. District Judge Kent J. Dawson said he didn't buy Switch's argument that its counterclaim for declaratory relief — which normally must be supported by another cause of action — could stand on its own due to "significant public policy concerns" or that tossing the claim now would be premature. "Neither argument...

