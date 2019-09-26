Dutch Prosecutors Probe ABN Amro For Money Laundering

Law360, London (September 26, 2019, 12:18 PM BST) -- Prosecutors in the Netherlands said Thursday they are investigating allegations that ABN Amro failed over a "long period" to carry out proper checks on client transactions to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing. Prosecutors suspect that the Netherlands branch of ABN Amro broke anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financial rules by failing to carry out “due diligence” checks. (AP) The Dutch Fiscal Intelligence and Investigation Service will carry out a criminal probe against ABN Amro Bank NV under the supervision of the country's Public Prosecution Service, the office confirmed to Law360 on Thursday. Prosecutors suspect that the Netherlands branch of the...

