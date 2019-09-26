Push For Online Pensions Hub Gets New Leadership

Law360, London (September 26, 2019, 1:47 PM BST) -- The British government has appointed 10 experts to a committee tasked with delivering an online portal as it seeks to modernize pensions management. The Money and Pensions Service, a body backed by the Department for Work and Pensions and funded by fees from the sector, said Wednesday it has chosen a team to iron out the practicalities of the government’s plan to create an online hub, where savers can find all their retirement information in one place. “Pensions dashboards will ensure people in the U.K. have easy online access to key information about what pensions they have, who manages them and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS