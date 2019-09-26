FCA Warns Thomas Cook Customers To Beware Of Scams

Law360, London (September 26, 2019, 2:27 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority warned customers of Thomas Cook on Thursday to be alert to fraudsters who may be looking to take advantage of the travel giant’s collapse to steal funds. The City watchdog told consumers to hang up on cold callers claiming to be from Thomas Cook or any company involved in the holiday operator’s liquidation if they ask for personal and financial details. “All customers of Thomas Cook should remain alert to the possibility of fraud,” the FCA said Thursday. “Criminals will use Thomas Cook going into liquidation as a cover story to scam you out of your money.”...

