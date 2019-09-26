Fraud Unit Cracks Down On Fake Car Insurance Claims

Law360, London (September 26, 2019, 3:10 PM BST) -- Eight Britons have been issued official cautions for committing car insurance fraud after they falsely made claims that totaled nearly £50,000 ($61,000). The fraudsters from Birmingham, London, Manchester and the midlands county of Bedfordshire, admitted to buying short-term car insurance policies after an accident and falsely claiming that the crashes were covered, City of London Police said Thursday. They were caught after they were referred to police by Mulsanne Insurance, the company that sold them the short-term policies they later used to make fraudulent claims. An investigation by Mulsanne and City Police’s insurance fraud enforcement department, revealed that the eight people...

