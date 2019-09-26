FEMSA Takes $750M Stake In Restaurant Depot, Forges JV

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Mexican multinational beverage and retail company Fomento Económico Mexicano SAB de CV said Thursday it has invested $750 million in a wholesale food, beverages, equipment and supply chain, forging a joint venture that looks to bring the business to Mexico and Latin America. Fomento Económico Mexicano said it will take on a minority stake in Jetro Restaurant Depot and acknowledged that the companies have also laid the groundwork for a joint venture that expects to help JRD break into the Mexican and Latin American markets. JRD was founded in 1976 as a wholesale business-to-business retail-food service throughout the U.S. with more...

