Centene, WellCare Sell Medicaid Plans Amid $17B Deal Review

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Centene and WellCare detailed plans Thursday to sell WellCare’s Medicaid offerings in two states, as the government-focused health insurers look to gain regulatory approval for their anticipated $17.3 billion combination, which includes debt. The deal will see WellCare Health Plans Inc. divest its package of Medicaid plans in Missouri and Nebraska in a sale to Anthem Inc. The divestiture is contingent on the Centene Corp. and WellCare tie-up closing, as well as Anthem securing approval for the acquisition from federal antitrust authorities and state regulators in Missouri and Nebraska. The planned divestiture comes after Centene and WellCare disclosed in May that...

