German Police Arrest Pair On €136M Carbon Credit Tax Fraud

Law360, London (September 26, 2019, 5:39 PM BST) -- Prosecutors in Germany said Thursday they have arrested two Pakistani citizens suspected of running a €136 million ($149 million) tax evasion scam after a five-year manhunt led them to turn themselves in. German prosecutors have accused two Pakistani citizens of being part of a gang responsible for dodging €136 million in tax through trading of emission credits. Steam and smoke rise from a coal power station in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, in 2009. (AP) The two men, who prosecutors did not identify, contacted law enforcement officers through their lawyers and arranged to hand themselves in at Frankfurt airport on Tuesday, German authorities said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS