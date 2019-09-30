Quinn Faces Uphill Battle To Earn #MeToo Victims' Trust

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT) -- When powerful men like Bill Cosby, Alex Kozinski and Roger Ailes have been accused of sexual assault or harassment, they've turned to Quinn Emanuel. But as the firm launches a practice to help victims of the same crimes, plaintiffs attorneys warn it will be a struggle to build trust and win over new clients. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP touted its defense work as part of the draw when announcing the new plaintiffs practice last week. After all, "what better advocate do you have to represent you than someone who knows the playbook for the other side," group co-leader Manisha Sheth told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS