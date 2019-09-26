White House Lawyers Embroiled In Alleged Ukraine Cover-Up

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower complaint made public on Thursday claims White House lawyers sought to “lock down” a transcript of a call in which President Donald Trump allegedly sought assistance from Ukraine in the upcoming election — a detail observers say raises questions about the intent behind a call the Trump administration has called innocuous. In the complaint, an anonymous national security employee flagged Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. On the call, Trump asked Zelensky to investigate claims that Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden stymied a Ukrainian investigation into his son Hunter, according to a memo of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS