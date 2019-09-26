Canada's Northleaf Capital Secures $1B From Investors

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Northleaf Capital Partners has raised $1 billion from limited partners, the Canadian investment firm said Thursday, with plans to use the capital infusion for investments across the private equity, private credit and infrastructure asset classes. The newly raised capital is not tied to any one specific fund, but rather has been contributed by investors from Canada, the U.S., Europe and Asia for Northleaf’s middle market infrastructure and private credit investment programs, according to a statement. The capital raise included “significant new commitments” to the Northleaf middle market private equity and secondaries investment programs. Northleaf was spun out from TD Bank Group...

