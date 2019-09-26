Fed. Circ. Revives Campbell Challenge To Soup Rack Patents

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit gave Campbell Soup Co.'s challenge to two design patents covering a display rack a second life Thursday, finding the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board was wrong to exclude a central piece of evidence in Campbell’s case. The court, in a 2-1 ruling, said the PTAB erred in finding an earlier patent could not serve as the main reference in Campbell’s argument that Gamon Plus’ designs are obvious. The court said the patent creates “basically the same” visual impressions as Gamon’s designs. The case was sent back to the PTAB for additional proceedings. Gamon makes racks that dispense...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS