Senate OKs Gibson Dunn’s Scalia As Labor Secretary

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Gibson Dunn & Crutcher attorney Eugene Scalia as labor secretary despite Democrats’ concerns the long-time management-side advocate would neglect workers. The Senate voted 53-44 to confirm Scalia, whom the president tapped in late August to take over for former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., who championed Scalia as chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee, said Thursday he is “well-qualified to lead the Department of Labor with a steady hand at a time when workers’ wages are up and unemployment is near record lows.” “I look forward to his...

