Impeachment Inquiry Won't Scuttle NAFTA 2.0, Pelosi Says

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday that the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump will not hinder the ongoing process to ratify the administration’s revision of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Near the end of a press conference on Capitol Hill that was dominated by questions regarding an unsealed government whistleblower complaint against Trump, Pelosi said she was still committed to eventually passing the new NAFTA — which has since been rebranded as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada-Agreement — as soon as her party’s concerns with the deal are addressed. "In case anybody is interested, we’re moving ahead on the US-Mexico-Canada...

