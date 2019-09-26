Target Of 1st UK Wealth Order Wins Extradition Battle

Law360, London (September 26, 2019, 7:04 PM BST) -- The high-spending wife of a jailed banker, the target of the U.K.’s first unexplained wealth orders, will not be extradited to Azerbaijan to face fraud charges because she would not get a fair trial, a London court ruled Thursday. Zamira Hajiyeva will not be forced to return to her home country to face criminal charges of embezzlement after Senior District Judge Emma Arbuthnot said during a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court it was likely she would be persecuted for her political beliefs. “There is a real risk that Mrs. Hajiyeva, whose case is high-profile and sensitive and not a ‘normal’ criminal case, will...

