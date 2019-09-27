High Court Told Not To Review Lilly's $20M Cialis Patent Loss

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A company that Eli Lilly has called “shadowy” has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear the pharmaceutical giant’s appeal of a $20 million loss over its Cialis drug, while criticizing Lilly for using “language that would be more at home in comic books.” Indianapolis-based Lilly filed a writ of certiorari in June asking the high court to review a Federal Circuit decision upholding a lower court's finding that Lilly had infringed German company Erfindergemeinschaft UroPep GbR's patent when marketing its erectile dysfunction drug Cialis to also treat enlarged prostates. The appellate court rejected Lilly's claims that UroPep's patent was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS