FDA Issues Rare 2nd Warning Over Sleep Drug Promos

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday released a second warning over the promotion of insomnia drug Doral, saying the marketing skips important safety information and makes it seem like it’s safer than over-the-counter sleep medication. The FDA first warned about Doral’s promotion in 2014, when it sent a warning letter to Sciecure Pharma Inc., which then held the rights to the drug. The FDA’s second warning was sent by its Office of Prescription Drug Promotion to Galt Pharmaceuticals on Sept. 13, targeting a promotional email that the agency said makes false or misleading claims about the risks and efficacy...

