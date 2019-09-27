Former U.S. Treasury Official Joins Steptoe & Johnson

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A former assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of the Treasury and assistant chief counsel for the Internal Revenue Service has joined Steptoe & Johnson LLP as a partner, the firm has announced. Eric Solomon, who has expertise in transactional and policy work, joined the firm’s tax group as a partner in the Washington, D.C., office on Thursday, the firm said. He will focus on transactional work and policy issues that include regulatory disputes related to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the firm said. Solomon told Law360 he was attracted to Steptoe because of the work he would be...

