Cannabis Banking Bill Could Aid Tax Administration

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Cannabis businesses would have greater access to banks under a recently approved U.S. House of Representatives bill, a move that could aid the Internal Revenue Service’s ability to monitor revenue earned by marijuana companies and streamline collection and enforcement efforts. The SAFE Banking Act could give marijuana dispensaries more access to bank accounts, but the bill also would provide better information to the IRS to assess taxable cannabis income. (AP) The chamber approved the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2019 by a vote of 321-103 on Wednesday. If the legislation succeeds in the Senate, then a federal safe harbor will be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS