Simpson Thacher Taps 3 Gov't Vets To Helm Antitrust Group

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP has selected a trio of former government officials to co-lead the firm's antitrust and trade regulation practice. Firm partners John Terzaken, Peter Guryan and Sara Razi were named global co-chairs of the practice in a firm announcement last week. Terzaken said in an email to Law360 that the transition will "formalize the leadership team for this critical practice area." Terzaken, who has been with Simpson Thacher for two years, is no stranger to leadership roles, having previously logged five years at Allen & Overy LLP, where he co-led the firm's global competition practice and steered its D.C. investigations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS