CFTC Official Calls For Continued Embrace Of Fintech

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Commissioner Dan Berkovitz of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission called on his agency to work more closely with fintech companies to address compliance issues and expand the use of technology across reporting requirements, according to a speech Thursday. Speaking at the International Swaps and Derivatives Association's 2019 annual North America conference, Berkovitz outlined his belief that the CFTC should play a "significant role in helping" to automate and digitize derivatives transactions and other activities within its purview, with the goal of lowering the cost of compliance for industry players. Berkovitz pointed particularly to the development of systems to automate and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS