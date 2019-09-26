Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP seized this week’s top legal lion title by defeating an investor lawsuit accusing Credit Suisse of scheming to trigger a liquidity crunch, while Browne George Ross LLP ended up among the legal lambs after a judge called its request for a “Varsity Blues” client to escape prison “tone-deaf.” Legal Lions Kicking off this week’s legal lions list is Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP, which secured its spot Wednesday when a New York federal judge dismissed, without leave to amend, a consolidated securities suit that claimed Credit Suisse schemed to trigger a liquidity crunch that caused the...

