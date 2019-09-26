$75M Suit Over Tainted Soy Butter Takes Aim At Target, Others

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Virginia resident who was sickened and left with permanent damage to her kidneys after eating E. coli-contaminated soy butter is suing Target and two distributors for $75 million over their alleged role in the tragic episode. In her 22-page complaint, Jamie Hunstad says that in late 2016 and early 2017 she was one of roughly 30 individuals sickened by the tainted soy butter produced by SoyNut Butter Co. and Dixie Dew Products Inc. that led to a nationwide recall. The companies went bankrupt after an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revealed Dixie Dew's production facility was mired in "grossly...

