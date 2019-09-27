Invisalign Maker Slips Suit Over Clear Aligner Market, For Now

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Align, the maker of popular teeth straightening technology Invisalign, has momentarily escaped a rival's suit alleging it implemented a multistep, anti-competitive strategy to take over the market for clear aligners, with a Delaware federal judge sending the competitor's claims back to the drawing board. In a brief decision handed down Thursday, U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark signed off on a magistrate's recommendation that found dental equipment manufacturer 3Shape Trios A/S hadn't shown Align Technology Inc. acted anti-competitively when it lodged patent suits or made it harder for dental professionals to use oral scans created from 3Shape technology for Invisalign users....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS