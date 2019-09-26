Senate Anti-Money Laundering Bill Targets Shell Companies

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Senate bill introduced Thursday would make major updates to federal anti-money laundering laws, modernizing a decades-old patchwork of regulations that the bill’s sponsors described as riddled with gaps that allow criminals and terrorists to hide and move around their cash. The Illicit Cash Act aims to close one of the biggest sources of money laundering in the U.S. by requiring shell companies to disclose their beneficial owners to the federal government, which the bill's authors say would allow investigators to track dirty money more effectively. The bill would also encourage banks, regulators and law enforcement to modernize tracking of...

