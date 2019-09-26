Chancery Tosses Derivative Claims Against Fertilizer Maker

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Thursday tossed derivative claims against a fertilizer manufacturer that are asserted in an investor suit challenging its $314 million acquisition of another company, ruling that he needs clarification on which direct claims remain. In a 38-page memorandum opinion, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said investors who filed suit against Verdesian Life Sciences LLC have failed to show that the company’s board of managers acted in bad faith per the terms of the LLC’s operating agreement, which he took aim at for being poorly drafted. “That agreement attempts to supplant common law fiduciary duties by imposing contractual...

