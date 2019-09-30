True Wellness Requires A Deeper Look At Atty Profession

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Over the last several weeks, I have read with great interest a series of Law360 guest articles regarding the American Bar Association's pledge campaign to improve the mental health and well-being of lawyers. I applaud all of the law firms that have signed on to this initiative and fully support allocating significant resources to assist lawyers in managing what has been aptly described as the "stark realities of the legal industry, the inherently stressful environment, the long hours and unpredictable schedules, and the high rates of substance use, depression, anxiety and other behavioral health issues."[1] Whether through mindful meditation, yoga, access...

