Using Irish Treaty Funds To Avoid US Taxes In Direct Lending

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 11:51 AM EDT) -- Private debt funds raised more than $100 billion for the fourth consecutive year in 2018,[1] and reached their highest level of fundraising on record during the first half of 2019.[2] However, U.S. tax law potentially hinders U.S. managers from sponsoring direct lending funds that have foreign investors: The IRS has asserted that foreign funds managed from within the U.S. and make loans directly to borrowers may be engaged in a U.S. trade or business and subject to U.S. tax. One way a U.S. manager can engage in primary loan origination on behalf of a foreign fund and still avoid subjecting the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS