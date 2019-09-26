What In-House Lawyers Need To Know About Social Media

Law360, Chicago (September 26, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- While companies increasingly rely on social media to reach potential customers and share brand values, in-house lawyers and other leaders must consider and address the associated risks to have a successful online presence, according to a panel at a Chicago conference Thursday. The session, which was part of the 58th Annual Corporate Counsel Institute at Northwestern University School of Law, addressed some of the legal pitfalls that come when businesses and their employees share information on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Yelp. Panelists Bettina Stephenson, Matthew Revord and Emily Milman discuss legal pitfalls in social media Thursday, making...

