Rein In Director Pensions Or Face Revolt, UK Firms Urged

Law360, London (September 27, 2019, 1:01 PM BST) -- Businesses in Britain must set out “credible plans” to pay directors the same pension contributions as the rest of their workforce by 2022 or risk shareholder rebellions, an investment trade group warned on Friday. The Investment Association, which represents investment managers with more than £7.7 trillion ($9.5 trillion) in assets, said it will warn its 250 members not to buy shares in companies that pay pension contributions to directors worth more than 25% of their salary if the businesses do not have a plan to bring them into line. Companies should set out how they plan to bring their contributions to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS