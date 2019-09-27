Probe Into Connaught Fund Collapse Asks Victims For Leads

Law360, London (September 27, 2019, 12:12 PM BST) -- The barrister running an independent inquiry into alleged regulatory failings surrounding the collapse of an unregulated fund that caused investors to lose more than £100 million ($123 million) appealed for help from victims on Friday. Raj Parker is investigating whether the FCA's predecessor, the Financial Services Authority, missed opportunities to identify dangers at the fund before it went into liquidation in 2012. (AP) Raj Parker was asked by the Financial Conduct Authority in June to review whether its predecessor, the Financial Services Authority, had missed opportunities to identify dangers at the Connaught Income Fund Series 1 before the unregulated investment scheme...

