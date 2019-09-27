Banks Must Appoint Manager To Report Resolution Plans

Law360, London (September 27, 2019, 4:42 PM BST) -- The Prudential Regulation Authority said Friday that banks must appoint a manager to lead on reporting resolution assessments to the regulator to explain how their company could fail without causing distress to the wider financial sector. The PRA, the Bank of England’s regulatory arm, said that U.K. banks and building societies with £50 billion ($61.6 billion) or more in retail deposits, including Barclays PLC and HSBC Holdings PLC, must place a senior manager in charge of reporting resolution assessments. This manager must first present the resolution plan to the bank’s management body for approval before giving it to the regulator....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS