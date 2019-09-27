Irish Moneylender Gets 2-Year Ban For Compliance Breach

Law360, London (September 27, 2019, 5:29 PM BST) -- The Irish Central Bank announced Friday it has banned a director of a moneylender from working in financial services for two years after he failed a “fit and proper persons” test by submitting misleading information. The regulator issued the prohibition notice against Michael Kearns, who was an executive director of moneylender Home Credit Ireland Ltd. Kearns has been barred under the central bank's fitness and probity regime from performing a controlled function at any regulated financial service provider for two years. The central bank said Kearns failed to properly disclose the circumstances under which his former employment had ceased when he...

