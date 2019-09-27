Feds Seek 8 Months For Ex-Willkie Chair In 'Varsity Blues'

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 9:34 AM EDT) -- Former Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP co-chairman Gordon Caplan should serve eight months in prison for paying $75,000 to have a proctor alter his daughter's ACT exam answers, prosecutors said late Thursday as Caplan begged for leniency. Prosecutors pointed to a statement Caplan made in a recorded phone call with the mastermind of the nationwide "Varsity Blues" scheme, William "Rick" Singer, in which Caplan said he was "not worried about the moral issue." "Committing a crime didn't bother him. The possibility of getting caught did," the government said. "This fixation on saving his own skin was paramount in virtually every conversation Caplan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS