EU Cans Vegetable Cartels With €31.6M In Fines

Law360, London (September 27, 2019, 2:06 PM BST) -- Europe's antitrust enforcer slapped a Dutch food processor and a major French farming group with €31.6 million ($34.5 million) in fines on Friday over a 13-year conspiracy to fix the price of canned vegetables. Europe's competition chief, Margrethe Vestager, said that Coroos and Groupe CECAB "agreed to divide the market among themselves and to fix prices" across the bloc. (AP) The European Commission said Coroos, Groupe CECAB and a third company, French vegetable processor Bonduelle, worked together in a cartel selling canned vegetables including sweetcorn and carrots to retailers. The companies set prices, market shares and volume quotas and divvied up customers and markets...

