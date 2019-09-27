Lawyers Getting More Mental Health Help, But Is It Enough?

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Each week, BigLaw seems to take a new step in its burgeoning campaign to address mental health issues. Dentons and Kirkland & Ellis LLP have both added specialized wellness officers. Ogletree Deakin recently hosted an alcohol-free wellness welcome at an attorney retreat. And Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP has rolled out weekly firmwide communications on well-being. For Lisa Smith, an attorney who has struggled with depression and substance abuse and now consults with legal organizations, this spells a marked change since she began speaking on these issues in 2017. Then, it was about law firms trying to get a handle on...

