Rep. Neal May Release Whistleblower Info On Trump Audit

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower report related to the Internal Revenue Service’s auditing procedures of President Donald Trump’s tax returns could be made public, said Rep. Richard Neal, the Democratic chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday. Neal, of Massachusetts, said he may release a whistleblower report, described in a recent court filing in the committee’s lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Treasury for Trump’s tax return information. Neal said he will go by what the committee’s counsel advises when asked if he would make the report public. According to the Ways and Means Committee’s most recent filing in D.C....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS