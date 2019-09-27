Judges Outline Ways Judiciary Is Pushing For Atty Diversity

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Judges nationwide are forging a path for women, people of color and millennials to gain courtroom experience, a panel of female judges speaking at the annual Intellectual Property Owners Association meeting said Thursday. That push is being driven by statistics showing that while about half of all law school graduates are women, they have yet to find their way into top roles in firms, courtrooms and on the bench at the same rate as men. According to a 2015 study by the American Bar Association, women constituted only 17% of equity partners at large firms, while men appeared as lead counsel...

