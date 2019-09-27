ABA Tax Chair-Elect To Put Priority On Diversity, Transparency

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- As only the fourth female chair-elect of the American Bar Association's tax section, Joan Arnold has explicit goals of fostering diversity and transparency in the nation's largest group of tax lawyers, she told Law360 in a recent interview. Arnold, chair of the tax and private client group at Pepper Hamilton LLP in Philadelphia, became chair-elect of the ABA Section of Taxation in August, which means she automatically assumes the highest position in the organization of more than 16,000 tax lawyers in August 2020. She will attend her first large conference as chair-elect when the tax section gathers in San Francisco on...

