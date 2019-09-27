Zohar's Ch. 11 Sale Efforts Must Continue, Judge Rules

Law360, Wilmington (September 27, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge told the Zohar Funds and their founder, Lynn Tilton, Friday that a joint process to monetize the debtors’ portfolio companies must continue even though a stay of litigation surrounding the ownership of the assets has expired. In a ruling issued during a telephonic hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens said the settlement agreement reached among the parties during the early stages of Zohar’s Chapter 11 case in May 2018 clearly calls for the continuance of the joint monetization process despite the expiration of a 15-month window during which hostilities ceased. “I find that the settlement agreement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS