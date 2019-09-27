Clean Fuel Co. Cuts $4M Deal To End SEC's FCPA Probe

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Vancouver, British Columbia-based clean fuel technology company and its former CEO agreed to pay more than $4.1 million to resolve the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's allegations that they violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by bribing a Chinese government official to obtain a $3.5 million dividend payment. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and its former CEO Nancy Gougarty, 64, of Leesville, South Carolina, entered the agreement after the SEC found that they violated the anti-bribery, books and records, and internal controls provisions of the FCPA. The SEC claims that in 2016, Gougarty bribed a Chinese government official by transferring shares of stock...

