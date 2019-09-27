GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor unveiled updates to overtime exemptions for white collar workers, the Treasury Department proposed new regulations for foreign investment in the U.S., and the Federal Trade Commission came down hard on Match.com's dating ads. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. DOL To Usher In New Overtime Pay Cutoff The U.S. Department of Labor unveiled the final version of its much-anticipated overtime exemption rule Tuesday, setting the annual salary threshold workers need to exceed to qualify for the Fair Labor Standards Act's "white collar" exemptions at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS